PLATTSBURG, MO. - Virginia Marie (Brown) Welsh, 82, Plattsburg, passed away Monday, Jan. 6, 2020.
Survivors: sons, Harold Welsh, Berkley, Vale New South Wales Australia, Teddy Lee Welsh, Liberty, Missouri, and Douglas Welsh, Las Vegas, Nevada; grandchildren: Michael Welsh, Tedi Morrison, Samantha Welsh, Anthony Welsh and Dawn Welsh; 11 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower.
Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, at funeral home.
Burial: Greenlawn Cemetery. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.