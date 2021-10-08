Deacon Steven Edward Welsh passed away peacefully with his family on the morning of Oct. 3, 2021.
Steven was born in Youngstown, Ohio, to John and Eva (Kraysets) Welsh.
He married Catherine Ann Goodman on May 1, 1965.
They have four children: Christine (Dennis) Strube of Kansas City, Missouri, Mike Welsh of St. Joseph, Cindy (Brian) Quirk of Overland Park, Kansas and Cathleen (Andy) Hall of Kansas City.
They also have eight grandchildren: Stephanie, Sarah, and Michael Strube, Jennifer and David Quirk, and Lake, Rebecca and Josiah Hall.
Steven was a graduate of Youngstown State University, with a bachelor's degree in accounting. A job moved his family to St. Joseph, where his family made their home.
He began a six-year formation program to become a deacon in the Catholic Church and was ordained on June 9, 2001.
He is preceded in death by: his parents, John and Eva Welsh; his sister, Mary Lou Potts; and his brothers, Jack and Jim Welsh.
A rosary will be at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, with visitation following until 8 p.m. at Heaton-Bowman-Smith.
The Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Cathedral St. Joseph.
The burial will be at Mount Olivet Cemetery, following the funeral mass.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Cathedral St. Joseph food pantry or school or St. Jude's Children Research Hospital, where Steven and Catherine were long-time donors.
Many thanks to our family and friends who supported us in this long journey. We appreciate your love and prayers. Thank you to Freudenthal Hospice Care for their amazing and compassionate care of our entire family. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
