TURNEY, Mo. - Charles Wesley Welsh, 89, of Turney, Missouri, passed away Dec. 13, 2021. Charles was born May 11, 1932, to G.W. and Reba (Ellerman) Welsh in Gower, Missouri.
Charles was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He married Mary Louise Barnard Nov. 13, 1954, in St. Joseph. He worked as an over the road truck driver for many years. After retirement he enjoyed farming. He was a member of the Cameron American Legion, Cameron, Elks and River of Life Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Louise; parents; and brother, Willard Welsh; sister, Carolyn DeFreece.
Charles is survived by: daughter, Darla (Clayton) Walker, Turney; two sons, Chuck (Sandy) Welsh, Nevada, Missouri, Curt (Char) Welsh, Turney; three sisters, Anna Ruth Wuerfele, Stewartsville, Missouri, Melba June Monroe, Alabama, Reba Jane Lockard, Centerview, Missouri; eight grandchildren; and numerous great- grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Services will be 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at River of Life Baptist Church, Cameron, Missouri. Visitation will be 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service. Burial Graceland Cemetery, Cameron.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the River of Life Baptist Church.
For online condolences visit www.polandthompson.com.
Arrangements under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
