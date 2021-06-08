Winfred Dale "Winnie" Wells, 60, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, June 2, 2021.

He was born May 2, 1961, to Winfred Dale and Mary Alice (Holt) Wells in St. Joseph. They precede him in death.

He was a proud 1979 graduate of Lafayette High School and enjoyed supporting the high school, and the North Side in general, in many ways through the years. Winnie was a kind-hearted, loving, people person and even after death he continued showing his generosity by giving the gift of life as an organ donor.

Winnie could get along with anyone and enjoyed socializing with his many friends. He was truly one of a kind and will be missed by many.

Survivors include daughter, Audrey Wells; son, Caleb Wells; brother, Chuck (Kim) Wells; sister, Debbie (Bob) Berning; companion, Ronda Mayhew Stanart; many friends and family.

Farewell Services 1 p.m. Saturday, June 12, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to the Winnie Wells Memorial Fund at Nodaway Valley Bank.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.