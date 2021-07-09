Wells, R. Dale Wells, Melva King City, Mo.

R. Dale Wells
Melva D. Wells
KING CITY, Mo. - Raymond Dale Wells, 82, King City, Missouri, passed away Nov. 8, 2020, and Melva Deane Wells, 80, also of King City, passed away Nov. 28, 2020.
A Joint Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 17, 2021, at the First Christian Church, King City, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, King City. The service will also be livestreamed through the First Christian Church of King City's Facebook. Inurnment will follow in Star Chapel Cemetery, Empire Prairie, Missouri. The family will receive friends at an open house and celebration of life from 5 to 8 p.m. at the McMillan Farm, 4585 US Hwy 169, King City, MO 64463.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Christian Church of King City, F.C.C. Kidz and/or PHARM Dogs, USA in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153, King City, MO 64463.
Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
