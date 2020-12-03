Wells, Pauline 1923-2020

SHERIDAN, Mo. -Pauline Wells went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, Nov. 29, at a health care facility in Savannah, Missouri.

She was born Nov. 7, 1923, in Sheridan, to Rollie and Lillie Cooper.

Pauline graduated from Sheridan High School and attended NWMSU and got her teaching certificate and taught in Villisca, Iowa for a short time.

On Sept. 2, 1945, Pauline married Otis Wells. They lived on a farm near Sheridan until 1950, when they purchased a farm in Whitesville, Missouri, where they raised their family.

Otis preceded her in death on March 21, 1987. She resided on the farm until she moved to the care center, at the age of 95.

Pauline loved country living, watching the cattle and crops growing, taking care of her garden, picking and eating strawberries. She loved flower gardening and her garden produce that she enjoyed canning every year.

She was an excellent cook and enjoyed making pies, cinnamon rolls and other delicious food that she shared with family and friends.

Pauline was the oldest living member of the Whitesville Baptist Church where she had been a Sunday School teacher, VBS teacher and enjoyed cooking and helping for the various church dinners.

She was a former member of the MO Cattlewomen Association.

Pauline leaves behind three children to cherish her memory: Terry (Allyson) Wells, Curtis (Ann Tunks) Wells and Pamela (Gary) Townsend, all of the Whitesville area.

She has: two granddaughters, Shelley (Todd) Hall, Smithville Missouri and Michelle (Brad) Armstrong, Lebanon, Missouri; four great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; one niece; and one nephew.

One sister, Crystal Hoover preceded her in death.

Mom, we will forever love and remember your kind and loving spirit. We rejoice that you are enjoying a restored new body and walking the streets of gold.

"Many women do wonderful things, but you surpass them all. Charm is deceptive, and beauty soon fades, But a woman who fears the Lord is to be Praised!" Proverbs 31: 29-30

Due to current safety concerns, only private family services will be held and burial at a later date in the Whitesville Cemetery, Whitesville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Whitesville Baptist Church or Whitesville Cemetery and mailed to: 19022 County Rd. 199, Rea, MO. 64480.

Arrangements by Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home, Savannah. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.