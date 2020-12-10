Wells, Melva D. 1940-2020

KING CITY, Mo. - Melva Deane Wells was called home to Jesus Christ on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. She was courageous and passed peacefully listening to hymns with family by her side at the age of 80.

Melva Deane was born on March 26, 1940, at the farm home where her father was born in Gentry County, to Samuel Warren Jameson, Jr. and Opal (Standlea) Jameson. She was preceded in death by her parents and her loving husband, Raymond "Dale" Wells.

Melva Deane graduated from King City R-I High School in May of 1958 and married her best friend and lifelong love, Dale Wells, on Dec. 5, 1958. They created a wonderful life together full of service to God and dedication to family. Melva Deane and Dale danced regularly throughout their almost 62 years of marriage. She was a devoted wife and had a 25-year career with the United States Postal Service serving as the Postmaster of the King City Post Office before retiring.

Following retirement, Melva Deane worked part-time at Citizens Bank and Trust and was the bookkeeper for Wells Auto. She was a member of several organizations including Beta Sigma Phi, Virginia Daughters of the American Revolution, National Association of Retired Federal Employees, Nifty Fifties, Red Hat Mama's and Ford City Friendship club.

Melva Deane was active in many hobbies and interests, but her greatest joy was being a grandmother to her six grandchildren. She enjoyed traveling with Dale and their dear friends, Annie and Eddie Gibson. Melva Deane organized several trips to the beach with her daughters and granddaughters. Melva Deane loved animals, taught her children to ride horses, played bridge and several other card games, gardened, fished, read, and baked the most amazing birthday cakes for her family. She was especially known for her Red Velvet Cake. Melva Deane also mailed her delicious pumpkin bread to Master Sergeant Kent Tadlock (her nephew) and the other Air Force troops serving around the world.

Melva Deane brought the joy of Christmas to life for all of those around her. Melva Deane's compassionate heart and uplifting spirit were always giving to others. But she will also be remembered for her humor. Her annual tradition of requiring family members to wear hilarious accessories while opening Christmas gifts, including grass hula skirts, large sunglasses and mustaches, kept the family laughing and smiling.

Melva Deane was a proud member of the Jameson family and expert on the family history. Annual Jameson Family Reunions held since 1945 continued with her help and hard work. She saw the importance of taking the time to gather extended family members and keeping everyone connected no matter the distance between them.

Melva Deane loved Jesus. She was a former member of Grace Community Church and current member of First Christian Church. She served her church in many ways and was especially devoted to the children's ministry, FCC KIDZ. She often prayed for family and friends through difficult and joyous times.

Melva Deane is survived by her children - Lori (Dennis) Ambroske, Shari (Steve) Adams and Greg Wells, and by her grandchildren, Brandon Ambroske, Brooke Ambroske, Heather (Sean) Morrison, Myranda (Clint) Lowrance, Chandler (Austin) Pfannentstiel and Lauren Wells. By her sister, Linda West and nephews and niece, Kent (Jodie) Tadlock, Tim (Tiffany) Tadlock and Missy Bailey and great- nieces and nephew, Tara Tadlock (fiance; Luke Tre), Kristen (Joe) Hunter, Johnna Tadlock, Libby Baily and Brandon Baily. Also, by her dear Jameson cousins and numerous life-long friends.

Melva Deane has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, King City, Missouri.

A celebration of life will be held for Melva Deane and Dale in 2021 for all friends and family.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to First Christian Church (FCC) King City, FCC Kidz, and/or P. H. A. R. M. Dog USA in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153, King City, MO 64463.

Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.