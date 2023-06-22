Larry L. Wells, 71, St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
He was born April 11, 1952, in St. Joseph, to Harry and Lucille (Slocum) Wells.
Larry married Annette Betts on June 28, 1980. She survives of the home.
He was a welder at Johnson Controls for 44½ years before retiring and was a member of the Eagles Lodge No. 49, where he and Annette would go dancing.
In his younger years, Larry enjoyed playing softball and bowling. He liked to watch NASCAR and the Chiefs and loved cheering for his grandchildren at their sporting events.
Though known for his sharp wit, he was a big softy on Christmas. He took a week off every year for his favorite holiday, helping with numerous decorations and enjoying having the family together for a big dinner.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and sisters, Janice VanGinkel and Marilyn Smith.
Survivors include his wife of nearly 43 years, Annette; children, Larry Wells (Ashley), Lachelle Lysaght (Jeff), Kevin Wells (Tammy), Eric Wells (Meagan), Nicholas Wells (Kadence), and Stephanie Windham; grandchildren, Ilanea Keenan (Cody), and Taylor, Elizabeth, Lauren, Brandy and Brent Wells; great-granddaughter, Nova Keenan; sister, Anita Schmidt (Larry); brother-in-law, Larry Smith; numerous nieces and nephews; and beloved dog, Bella.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 3 p.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
The family suggests memorial contributions to the Lupus Foundation of America.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Larry Wells as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
