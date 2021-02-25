On Feb. 20, 2021, Judy Lynn Wells was reunited with her Heavenly Father and dancing partner, Bugsy, in her home, surrounded by her loved ones and her dog.

She was born to Juanita and Eugene "Bill" Roberts on Jan. 13, 1948. She was the oldest child and big sis to her siblings.

On July 20, 1971, she married Francis "Bugsy" Wells and the two embarked on the journey of life together. Together they had four children. After her love passed in 2013, she was devastated and just wanted to be in his arms again, and at last they are.

Judy graduated from Central High School. She then got her LPN from Hillyards and worked at Heartland for over 35 years until she retired.

Everyone that met her called her grandma. Her heart was huge, and she couldn't turn away anyone. She loved to crochet, and every family member was made special gifts. She loved to travel, rather it was over the road with her love, or day vacations with her grandbabies. She loved music, especially George Strait and Elvis.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Francis Wells; daughter, Nancy Burley; son, Bobby Lynn; grandparents, Eugene and Juanita Roberts, Granny Wells; two brothers, Rev. Gary Roberts and Billy Roberts.

Survivors include children, Angela Wells (Brian), Rebecca Buckingham (Bob), Rhonda Townsend, Morgan Wells, Hunter Boydston, Chuck Smith and Danny Burley; siblings, Cathy Stewart, Greg Roberts (Mary), Rev. Steven Roberts (Angie), and Marcie Gensheer (Scott); 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and others who will love and miss her.

Farewell Services & Public Livestream 1 p.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery.

The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to The Noyes Home for Children.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.