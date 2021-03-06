Charlotte Rose Wells, 79, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in St. Joseph. She was born Sept. 11, 1941, in St. Joseph, daughter of Gladys and Charles Johnson. Charlotte worked at Boehringer Ingelheim, retiring after 30 years.

Some of her hobbies included fishing, camping and being outdoors. She also loved to shop and was a very dedicated friend. She was a member of VFW post 6760- Ladies Auxiliary.

Charlotte was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gary Lee Wells Sr.; son, Allen Sauter; brothers, Chuck, Ron, Larry, Ralph Johnson; sister, Betty Peays.

Survivors include, sons, Gary Lee Wells, Jr., Brian (Shantell) Wells and Ronnie (Kelly) Sauter of St. Joseph; brother, Jerry (Barb) Johnson of Millington, Tennessee; 9 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Ms. Wells has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. Memorial Service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Rupp Funeral Home where the family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. on Thursday.

Memorials are requested to the Mosaic Life Care - Cancer Center.

Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.