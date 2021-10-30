Catherine Alice "Cat" Wells, 57, St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021.
She was born March 1, 1964, in St. Joseph, to Charles and Ada (Healey) Wells.
Cat worked for BMS Logistics for several years.
She enjoyed gardening, cooking, garage sales, collecting Coca-Cola memorabilia, decorating for Christmas, but most of all spending time with her friends and fur-babies.
Cat was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include sisters by heart, Shirley Matthews (Bronson Murphy), Karen "Dee" Bailey; brother by heart, Jim Adams; children by heart, Johnny Pete Sauter, Cassandra, Ariana and James Williams; Goddaughter, Collette Royce; cousins, Carla Kuykendall (Russell), and children, Courtney and Tyler Mitchell, Erin Kuykendall, Carol Healey, Forrest Healey (Marina); her fur babies, Rowdy, Rocco and Milo; other numerous cousins and extended family.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The family requests contributions to Cat's Funeral Fund. To donate online or sign the online guest book, please visit Cat's Tribute Page at www.meierhoffer.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
