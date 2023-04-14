Wells, Blaine A. 1986-2023 St. Joseph, Mo. Apr 14, 2023 16 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Pet Memorials Submit Your Pet Memorial Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Blaine A. Wells, 36, St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, April 11, 2023.He was born Oct. 17, 1986, in St. Joseph, to Shawn and April Wells. A graduate of Central High School, Blaine lived all of his life in St. Joseph.Blaine worked at Ag Processing Inc. in the refinery department.He was preceded in death by his father, Shawn; and grandparents, Lewis R. Hughes, Nancy C. Hughes, Beverly Blaine Wells and Ruth (Settle) Wells McQueen.Survivors include his mother, April; sister, Erin Cassity (Charles); nephew and nieces, Jackson, Lainey and Hadley Cassity; and uncle, Brent Wiest.Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. To plant a tree in memory of Blaine Wells as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Christianity Journalism × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, April 14, 2023 Late Notices, April 13, 2023 Late Notices, April 12, 2023 Most Popular Articles ArticlesKansas OKs bill on opting kids out of LGBTQ-themed lessonsWoman found dead near 36th and Pickett identifiedSuperintendent charged with DWIParties on the Parkway shows setTwo seriously injured in three-vehicle crashTeacher leads petition on Edgar's tenureCivic Arena continuing to seek major eventsTwo people sent to the hospital after crashCity shows off new Corby PondBrawl of teens erupts at Worlds of Fun on opening day
