Wellington, Ronald D. 1940-2020

OZARK, Mo. - Ronald Dwayne Wellington, 80, Ozark, Missouri, and formerly of Maryville, Missouri, passed Sept. 8, 2020.

Born March 14, 1940, in Quitman, Missouri, to Elmer Hart and Edith (Neal) Wellington, he had worked in the retail lumber business.

Survivors: wife, Peggy (Newberg) Wellingon; daughters, Dawn (Andrew of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma) Tartaglione, D.O. Dover, Delaware; Christi Wellington, Ozark, Rebecca Wellington, PA-C, Edmond, Oklahoma; son, Patrick (Carlie) Wellington, Edmond, Oklahoma; three grandchildren; sister, Connie Dunn, Burlington Junction, Missouri; sister-in- law, Barbara Newberg, Ozark; and nieces and nephews.

Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m., Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri.

Graveside memorial service: 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, Quitman Cemetery, Quitman, Missouri.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Ronald's honor to the Quitman Cemetery, or the New Nodaway Humane Society. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.