Wellington, Peggy A. 1941-2023 Ozark, Mo.

OZARK, Mo. - Peggy Ann Newberg Wellington, 81, of Ozark, Missouri, and formerly of Maryville, Missouri, passed away on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at her home surrounded by loved ones.
She was born on May 9, 1941, in Maryville, to Paul and Evelyn Newberg, of Fillmore, Missouri. Peggy was a graduate of Fillmore High School and a 1962 graduate from Northwest Missouri State College. On Nov. 22, 1961, she married Ronald Wellington.
Peggy always wanted to be a mother and loved children. She and Ronald had four children, several foster children, and were like second parents/grandparents to the many children who attended her in home daycare in Maryville. She was a member of the Ozark Christian Church, First Christian Church in Maryville, Young Economists Club in Maryville, and proud sports and band booster parent in Maryville.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ronald; and her brother, Robert.
Survivors include her four children, Dr. Dawn (Andrew) Tartaglione of Dover, Delaware; Christi Wellington of Ozark; Rebecca Wellington of Edmond, Oklahoma; Patrick (Carlie) Wellington of Edmond; Grandchildren, Kamen, Maddox, Paxson, and Josie of Edmond; Sister-in-law, Connie Dunn of Burlington Junction, Missouri; Sister-in-law, Barbara Newberg of Ozark; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 17, 2023, at the Bram Funeral Home in Maryville.
Funeral Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Bram Funeral Home.
Burial will follow at Quitman Cemetery in Quitman, Missouri.
Memorials may be directed in Peggy's name to the Quitman Cemetery Association.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
