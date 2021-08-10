NORTHGLENN, Colo. - Myrtle L. "Boots" Wells, 89, Northglenn, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021.
She was born Jan. 3, 1932 in Oto, Iowa, to Lewie and Mabel (Schultz) Schoening.
Myrtle married Caleb Burl Wells May 15, 1954. He preceded her in death Oct. 6, 2013.
She was a rural mail carrier for the Rural Carriers Association for 21 years.
Myrtle was a member of King Hill Christian Church, King Hill Lodge, Order of Eastern Star, Rebecca Lodge #851.
She enjoyed birdwatching, gardening, sewing, cross stitching and crossword puzzles.
Myrtle was also preceded in death by: her daughter, Vicki John; parents; and brother, Louis Schoening.
Survivors include: son, Mickey Wells (Sinita); grandchildren, Shawn John (Carolee), Shanin John (Rebecca), Shayne Wells, Sebastian Acevedo; eight great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream: 3 p.m. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family will gather with friends 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Noyes Home for Children.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
