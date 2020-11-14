SAVANNAH, Mo. - Judith K. (Harrison) Welborn, 76, Savannah, Missouri, passed away Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020.

She was born Feb. 23, 1944, in St. Joseph, to Ernest and Oneta (Richardson) Harrison.

Judy was a 1962 graduate of Lafayette High School.

She married Michael Welborn Sept. 29, 1979; he preceded her in death.

Judy was an accountant for various companies.

She enjoyed Chiefs football and adored all of her grandchildren. Judy loved cooking and being with family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and brother, Robert Harrison.

Survivors include her children, Scott Moran (Candy), John Welborn (Maria), Michelle Emilio (John), Karen Blevins (Mike); grandchildren, Elway Moran, Mark Moran, Erickson Moran, Mackenzie Eggleston (Derrick), Tammy Flowers (Doug), Sara Shell (Josh Nold), Megan Owens (Harvey), Stephanie, Erin, and Kristen Emelio, Laura Ross (Davin), Alyssa, Emily and Jason Welborn; brother, Ronald Harrison; numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family.

Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to Northwest Autism Alliance.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.