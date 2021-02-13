CAMERON, Mo. - Jerry Nelson Welborn, 73, Cameron, Missouri, passed away on Feb. 8, 2021, and joined his loved ones in heaven, his parents, Dortha Irene Welborn and Charles Hertha Welborn; sister, Nancy Gail Welborn; first wife, Betty Welborn, and second wife, Carol Welborn.

Jerry was born on Aug. 28, 1947, in Kansas City, Missouri. His career included working as an Emergency Medical Technician, Nursing Home Administrator and working for the state of Missouri as a Nursing Home Inspector. He finished his career with the state and retired in Cameron Missouri.

Survivors: his loving wife, Rhonda McBrayer Welborn; his brother, Charlie Welborn; his stepdaughter, Crystal McBrayer and her children Peyton Henderson, Blake Schaeffer; and Jerry's stepson, Dr. Scott McBrayer. Also survivoring: his brother-in-law, Ned Heese, and his nephews, Tim Welborn and Rex Heese.

Memorial Service is yet to be scheduled.

Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.

Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.