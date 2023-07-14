Linda L. Weiser, 79, of St. Joseph, went to join her husband in passing on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. She was born the middle of three children on Dec. 1, 1943, in St. Joseph, to Loretta and Harold Burkart. She married her high school sweetheart, Richard "Dick" Weiser, on Aug. 16, 1963. (her father's birthday) and they shared 56 years together before his passing in 2019.
Linda attended Hosea Grade School and graduated from Benton High School, class of 1962. She continued her education at "G's" Beauty University. She then went on to work at Park Plaza Beauty Salon and later purchased the business, where she worked for 20 years. She then joined her husband and business partner at Vend-America, then Riverside Concession at Civic Arena and later Weiser's Family Cleaner's and Hodson's Cleaner's with their son, Rick later joining as a business partner. Linda retired in 2006, to stay home and help care for her third grandchild, Kendall.
She was an avid reader and her favorite hobby was making baby quilts. She gave them to grandchildren, nieces, nephews, co-workers and friends and donated some to silent auctions for charity. She loved meeting with her high school friends Karen, Gail, Becky, Carol Sue, Marilyn and Diane for their monthly dinner which they referred to as "Ladies of the Round Table". She also loved watching her granddaughter Kendall dance in competitions and recitals.
Linda was preceded in death by husband, Dick Weiser, her parents, sister, Sandy Noeth and brother, Harry Otis Harvey.
Survivors include sons, Rick (Amy) Weiser of St. Joseph and Jeff (Karen) Weiser, of Bothell, Washing; three grandchildren, Erica (Scott) Adams, Kyle Weiser, and Kendall Weiser; great-grandson, Elliott Adams; nephew, Tyson (Libby) Noeth, nieces Stephanie Clark and Tricia (Denny) Butler; sister-in-law, Judy (Dave) Heinjer; brother-in-law, Tom (Sherry) Noeth; her aunt, Madolyn Marshall; and many cousins. She will also be missed by her surrogate granddaughters, Sophie and Isabell Butler.
As to Linda's wishes, there will be no visitation or service at this time. She will be cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home and Inurned next to her husband at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorials are requested to the Benton Alumni Association.
Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Linda Weiser as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.