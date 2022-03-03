Joseph Allen Weiser Jr. 54, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at his home. He was born March 31, 1967, in St. Joseph, son of Charlotte and Joseph Weiser. He graduated from Burns Flat High School, in Burns Flat, Oklahoma, class of 1986. He worked at Affiliated Foods and later AGP. Joseph was an avid sports fan, especially Denver Broncos, San Antonio Spurs, Atlanta Braves and Oklahoma Sooners.
Joseph was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include wife, Marya Bridges of St. Joseph; son, Joseph Weiser, III of St. Joseph; sisters, Vicky Davis (Terry Paradise) of St. Joseph, Roxann (Charles) Beckham of Springfield, Missouri; niece and nephew, Crystal (Justin) Peabody of Springfield; Sherman Davis of St. Joseph; step-children, Alison (Bryan) Straley of Lees Summit, Missouri, and Andrew (Emily) Bridges of Lees Summit, Nick Bridges of St. Joseph, Erin (Jarrett) Roberts of Blue Springs, Missouri; great-nephew, Alex Modlin of Kansas City, Missouri; and seven grandchildren.
Mr. Weiser has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the American Cancer Society.
Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.