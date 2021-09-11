Weigelhofer, Peggy 1941-2021 St. Joseph, Mo.

Peggy O'Neill Weigelhofer, 79, of St Joseph, passed away Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in St Joseph. She was born Oct. 31, 1941, in St. Joseph, daughter of Evelyn (Scott) and Robert O'Neill. Peggy worked many years at Martin Marietta and later for the IRS as a computer analyst.
Peggy's hobbies included ceramics and art and attending family gatherings. She also enjoyed traveling, especially the Florida Beaches and the Colorado Mountains.
Peggy was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Tina McCambry; sister, Janice O'Neill; and brother, Robert ONeill.
Survivors include, son, Douglas (Karen) O'Neill of St Joseph; brother, Mike O'Neill and his partner Anna, of St. Joseph; her dogs and her companions, Baby and Layla; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services will be 6 p.m., Monday, Sept. 13, 2021 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Leanna Vanzandt-Nauman officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 to 6 p.m. Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home. A Private Graveside Service and Interment will be at the Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Memorials are requested to the Peggy Weigelhofer Memorial Fund, c/o Rupp Funeral Home.
Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
