GOLD CANYON, Ariz. - Denny Weidner passed away peacefully Feb. 4, 2023, at his home in Gold Canyon, Arizona. Previously from Lake Viking, in Missouri.Denny was born Sept. 15, 1945, in Sumner, Nebraska, to Merlon and Dorothy (Price) Weidner.He was preceded in death by his parents; infant sister; and son, Doug Weidner.Denny loved the car business. He was a mentor to many employees.He especially enjoyed the St Joseph Ford store he started and designed from 1996 to 2005. He was a member and past president of St Joseph Auto Dealers and Ford Dealer 20 Group.Denny and Janet loved meeting and traveling to meetings with dealers across the U.S.Survivors are Janet Weidner, his loving wife; children, Julee Weidner, Mike Goslee, Rhonda Sherman, Chad Weidner and David Weidner; nine grandchildren; brothers, Greg and Alan Weidner.A private memorial service will be at a later date in Missouri. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
