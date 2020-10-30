Weidmaier, Richard H. 1952-2020

WATHENA, Kan. - Richard "Rick" Henry Weidmaier, 68, of Wathena, Kansas, died at home unexpectedly of a heart attack on Oct. 28, 2020.

Rick was born on April 1, 1952, in St. Joseph, to Arthur and Betty Weidmaier. He attended St. Patrick's and graduated from Christian Brothers in 1970. He married Jeanie (Hewins) on May 17, 1980.

Rick worked various jobs throughout his life including Kentucky Fried Chicken, Affiliated Foods and Acme Vending. He retired in 2013 and spent his days fishing, driving his dog, Hoss, around and enjoying his favorite sports teams. He was also a celebrated cook and caterer, winning many awards for his BBQ including the American Royal. Friends and family always looked forward to his signature "Rachel" sandwiches. Ask anyone who knew him, and all would agree that Uncle Rick loved life and enjoyed the ride.

Rick is survived by his wife, Jeanie; son, Eric (Bailey); brothers, David (Kennetha), John (Sandy), Mark (Susan), Danny (Connie); sisters, Lisa (Earl) Puett, Diane (Jeff) Kuenne. He also had many close family members including numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

The Rosary will be Friday night at 5:30 p.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Wathena. The visitation will follow from 6 to 8 p.m. The funeral mass is also at the church on Saturday at 10 a.m. Friends may call after noon Friday.

Memorials: Wathena EMS first responders, St. Joseph Catholic Church or the National Kidney Foundation.

