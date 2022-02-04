Weicken, Wanda J. 1928-2022 St. Joseph, Mo.

Wanda June (Sarver) Weicken, 93, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in St. Joseph.
Wanda was born June 23, 1928, in Savannah, Missouri, daughter of the late James Sr. and Eliza (Reece) Sarver.
She graduated from Savannah High School and was a member of the Community Presbyterian Church.
Wanda married Merle C. Miller on Nov. 9, 1946, he passed away on Nov. 13, 1972.
To this union, there were three sons: Danny D. Miller (Veronica) Pleasant Hill, Missouri, Ronald D. Miller and Timothy M. Miller (Julie) of St. Joseph.
On March 22, 1974, she married Joseph C. Weicken, and he passed away March 6, 1997.
Wanda then had a blended family with another son, Jerry W. Weicken (Sharon), Buford, Georgia; three daughters, Denise Clemens, Duretta Weicken and Doreen Szymanski (Kenneth) all of Charlotte, North Carolina.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by: sisters, Daphna Cabiness, Emilee McGlothlin and infant sister, Darline; and one brother, James A Sarver Jr.
Other survivors include: 12 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Wanda opened her home to many people and fed them the best meals they ever had. Her cinnamon rolls were treasured more than gold. Her chicken and noodles never became leftovers. She was truly a magician in the kitchen! Her house was always extremely organized and cleaner than seemed possible. She learned these talents when she was 11, after her Mother passed. She cleaned house so often her Dad told her to "let the dust settle, so you can get it all at once!" She was a mother to many of her son's friends, feeding them and nursing them back to health when they needed a Florence Nightingale. She was very caring and loving to anyone who entered her life. All who knew her became a little bit better of a person, from the words of wisdom she shared. She will be missed by everyone who knew her. Heaven just received a wonderful lady.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2002, with Funeral Services following at 2 p.m. at Rupp Funeral Home.
The Interment will be at the Ashland Cemetery.
Memorials are requested to the Community Presbyterian Church or Charity of Donor's Choice.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
