KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Sharon Kay Wegenka, 62, passed away on Nov. 3, 2021, at Kansas City, Missouri. She was born on July 4, 1959, in St Joseph.
A long time resident of Clara Manor, she was preceded in death by her parents, Frank E. Wegenka, Jr., and the former Patricia Fattig; a sister, Patricia Batton; and a nephew, Mathew Fredrickson.
Survivors include two sisters, Teresa Webster, Maryville, Missouri, and Catherine Fredrickson (John), Maricopa, Arizona; two nieces, Erica Batton of Independence, Missouri, and Haley McMahon, Tempe, Arizona; and four nephews, Joshua and Jacob Fredrickson, Maricopa, and Ryan Batton, Independence, Missouri, and Sean Batton of Overland Park, Kansas.
No services are planned. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
