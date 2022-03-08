Dorothy "Dottie May Dale" Lovelady-Weese, 83, of St. Joseph, loving mother, sister, wife, grandmother, and friend, left this world on Friday, March 4, 2022. She was born Nov. 14, 1938 in Plattsburg, Missouri, daughter of the late Hilah "Thelma" and James "Doc" Dale. She married Rolland Lee Lovelady on April 16, 1956, and together they had three children, after Rolland passed away she married Bill Weese.
Dorothy worked several jobs throughout her lifetime making lifelong friends wherever she lived. She could not walk through a store without being stopped by someone she knew. She was a talented artist with a natural ability to see beauty in everything. She attended Green Valley Baptist Church.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Rolland Lee Lovelady and Bill Weese; brother, John Dale; and sister, Judy McCallan.
Survivors include: son, Robert (Echo) Lovelady; daughters, Terry Neumann and Debbie (Jose Angel) Chavez; sisters, Mary Belle Shanks, Shelly (Joe) Riley; seven grandchildren; and eight great- grandchildren.
Funeral services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at Green Valley Baptist Church with a reception following. Pastor David Mason officiating.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Maple Grove Cemetery, Oregon, Missouri.
Memorials are requested to the Phelan-McDermid Syndrom Foundation.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.