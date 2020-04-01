CAMERON, Mo. - Shelly Ranae Wedlock, 57, Cameron, passed away March 26, 2020.

Shelly was born June 9, 1962, in Chillicothe, Missouri, to Max and Beverly (Rinehart) Hall.

Shelly was a 1980 graduate of Chillicothe High School.

On June 3, 1983, she married Mark Wedlock, in Chillicothe.

She was a member of the Far West Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

She was preceded in death by: her father, Max; and brother, Curtis.

Survivors include: husband, Mark Wedlock; Mark Jr. (Tara) Wedlock, Branson, Missouri; Darrala Hall, Kansas City, Missouri; Angelica (Lane) Hinds, Branson; Dustin Hall and Francesca (Steven) Flemming, of Cameron; mother, Beverly Romeiser, Chillicothe; five sisters; one brother; 14 grandchildren; and two great-granddaughters.

Family will receive friends in groups of less than 10 from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, April 3, 2020, at the Poland-Thompson Chapel.

Due to current public health guidelines, private family service will follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Kidney Foundation.

Arrangements under the direction of Poland-Thomson Funeral Home, Cameron.

Online condolences can be made at www.polandthompson.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.