Wedekind, Gladys C. 1927-2023 Oregon, Mo.

OREGON, Mo. - Gladys C. Wedekind, 96, of Oregon, Missouri, passed away July 27, 2023 at a Savannah, Missouri, care center.Family visitation: 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon. Service: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Zion United Methodist Church, Gordonville, Missouri.Interment: Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery.Memorials may be directed to the Oregon United Methodist Church, or the Zion United Methodist Church.Complete obituary and online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
