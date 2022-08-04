Weddle, Wilberta 1930-2022 Maryville, Mo.

MARYVILLE, Mo. - Wilberta (Sutherland) Weddle, age 92, passed away peacefully in her home in Maryville, Missouri, on July 31, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones. Born on July 21, 1930, in Kansas City, Missouri, to Wilbur and Velma Sutherland, she spent most of her childhood in rural southwest Iowa. After the death of her father, Wilberta lived with her aunt and uncle, Ila and Ansel Saville, on a farm outside of Blockton, Iowa. She graduated from Blockton High School in 1948 and then attended business school in Omaha, Nebraska.
On June 9, 1951, Wilberta married Buford Gene Weddle in Worth County, Missouri. Most of their married life was spent in Kansas City, Missouri, before moving in 1979 to Nodaway County, Missouri. Primarily a homemaker, Wilberta was known for her kind and gentle disposition and her fine cooking skills. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Wilberta was preceded in death by her parents; infant brother, Clyde Edward Sutherland; brothers, Richard Chroninger and Doyle Saville; and Buford, her husband of 66 years.
She is survived by her brother, Wendell Saville, Ellensburg, Washington; her five children: Alfred Eugene (Carol) Mabbitt, Kansas City, Landel Ray (Lynnette) Weddle, Walden, Colorado, Joy Lynn Weddle, Parker, Colorado, Brenda Kay (David) Lewis, Ravenwood, Missouri, Clinton Ross (Shelly) Weddle, Maryville; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A private visitation for the immediate family will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. followed by open visitation with family present from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, at Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home, Grant City, Missouri. Funeral services will occur at 10:30 a.m. Friday morning, Aug. 5, also at Prugh-Dunfee, followed by interment at the Kirk Cemetery, Allendale, Missouri.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association, the Nodaway County Senior Center, or the Kirk Cemetery.
The service will be live streamed through Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home website. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
