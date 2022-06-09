William "Bill" Webster, 90, St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, June 5, 2022.
He was born Dec. 22, 1931, in Cowgill, Missouri, to William and Edith (Frazier) Webster.
He married Nancy Ann Diment on July 20, 1956. She survives of the home.
Bill proudly served in the U.S. Army in communications during the Korean War. He was a member of the American Legion Post #359.
In earlier years, Bill was a farmer and auto mechanic. Then he owned and operated Webster Appliance Repair and Sales for many years. He was known for his honesty and good service, which generated many loyal, longtime customers.
Bill joined a woodworkers club after retirement, making dollhouses, desks, and other furniture for the family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one grandchild; and brother, Lavern Webster.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Nancy; children, Dan Webster (Gerri), Joe Webster (Lisa), Sally Webster, and Bill Webster (Gretchen); 13 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; other extended family and friends.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 10 a.m. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital or Shriners Hospitals for Children. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
