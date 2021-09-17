KINGSTON, Mo. - Dean E. Webster, 88, Kingston, Missouri, passed away on Sept. 15, 2021, at the Quail Run Nursing Home, Cameron, Missouri.
Dean was born March 30, 1933, to Daniel Jr. and Louise (Goodnow) Webster in the Lincoln Township of Caldwell County, Missouri. As a child he lived in Cowgill and attended Frog Pond School. Dean graduated from Braymer High School in 1951. Following high school Dean served in the Korean War. After returning home Dean went back to the family farm milking cows, trucking, custom combining, and hauling grain for Jack McFall Elevator.
In 1985 he started working for Grant Township, a position he held for 35 years. Dean and his wife owned and operated their own lawncare business which entailed four cemeteries and several lawns. Dean was a master gardener, known as the "Tomato King". He was a member of the VFW and the American Legion of Polo. He served on the Prairie Ridge Cemetery Board, and was a life-time member of the Red Rooster Coffee Club.
Dean married Charlene on March 7, 1975, and acquired two sons, Jerry and Jimmy.
Dean was preceded in death by his parents and his wife.
Survivors: Sons, Jerry (Mary Beth) Robison, St. Joseph, and Jimmy Robison, Polo, Missouri; grandchildren, Heather (Matt) Ziph, St. Joseph, Jeremy Robison, St. Joseph, Randy (Jenny) Robison, Polo, and Brandy (Zeb) Jackson, Lathrop, Missouri; great-grandchildren, Michael Ziph, Gage (Julie), Tigon and Jakobie Robison all of St. Joseph, Jared and Ryan Robison, Polo, and Kade and Kyle Jackson, Lathrop.
Cremation has been entrusted to Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton.
Full Military Honors: 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton.
The Celebration of Life Social will begin after the military honors, 5:30 to 7 p.m., at Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton, on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mirabile Cemetery. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
