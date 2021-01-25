Webster, Anna L.

Anna L. Webster

OREGON, Mo. - Anna Lou Webster, 92, of Oregon, passed away Jan. 20, 2021, at the Oregon Care Center.

Preceding her in death were her parents, Guy and Clarice Markt and her husband, A.L. Webster.

Survivors include: her son, Steve Webster of St. Joseph; daughter, Sandra Justice of Oregon; four grandchildren; 11 great- grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren, with another two on the way; and nieces and nephews.

Private family service: 2 p.m. Saturday, Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon.

Open visitation: Monday and Tuesday.

Interment: Maple Grove Cemetery.

Memorials: Maple Grove Cemetery Association.

Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlain funeral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.