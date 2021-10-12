Harold L. Weber, Sr., 66, St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021.
He was born June 29, 1955, in Kansas City, Missouri, to Rueben and Rosella (Plotner) Weber.
Harold was a school bus driver for the Kansas City, Missouri Public School District for many years.
He loved fishing and spending time with family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Buch Weber; and sister, Elma Weber.
Survivors include son and daughter-in-law, Harold L. Weber, Jr. and Rita, and their children, Taymantha, Jaisan, Jysten, Wilson Hareld, Susanna, Eldon, Ranndell, and Kanndaler Weber; daughter and son-in-law, Melinda and Paul Hicks, and their daughter, Spring Hicks; and daughter, Elnora Weber and her children, Renesmee, Lilliana, and Kailey Price; brothers, Tilford and Myron Weber; and sisters, Elnora Weber and Lorena Woodrome.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 3 p.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.