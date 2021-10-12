Harold L. Weber, Sr., 66, St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021.

He was born June 29, 1955, in Kansas City, Missouri, to Rueben and Rosella (Plotner) Weber.

Harold was a school bus driver for the Kansas City, Missouri Public School District for many years.

He loved fishing and spending time with family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Buch Weber; and sister, Elma Weber.

Survivors include son and daughter-in-law, Harold L. Weber, Jr. and Rita, and their children, Taymantha, Jaisan, Jysten, Wilson Hareld, Susanna, Eldon, Ranndell, and Kanndaler Weber; daughter and son-in-law, Melinda and Paul Hicks, and their daughter, Spring Hicks; and daughter, Elnora Weber and her children, Renesmee, Lilliana, and Kailey Price; brothers, Tilford and Myron Weber; and sisters, Elnora Weber and Lorena Woodrome.

Farewell Services and Public Livestream 3 p.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.

Service information

Oct 14
Visitation
Thursday, October 14, 2021
6:00PM-8:00PM
Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory
5005 Frederick Ave.
Saint Joseph, MO 64506
Oct 15
Service
Friday, October 15, 2021
3:00PM-4:00PM
Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory
5005 Frederick Ave.
Saint Joseph, MO 64506
