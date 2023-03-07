Weber, Emanuel 1953-2023 Wathena, Kan.

WATHENA, Kan. - Emanuel "Boots" Weber, 69, lifelong resident, of Wathena, Kansas, passed away Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at the Mosaic Hospital in St. Joseph, with his daughters by his side.

Boots was born in rural Wathena on Nov. 12, 1953, to Henry and Ada (Bear) Weber. He attended Blair School and Wathena High School, graduating in 1971. He attended Northeast Kansas Vocational School in Atchison, Kansas, where he developed his love for welding.

