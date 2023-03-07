Weber, Emanuel 1953-2023 Wathena, Kan.

WATHENA, Kan. - Emanuel "Boots" Weber, 69, lifelong resident, of Wathena, Kansas, passed away Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at the Mosaic Hospital in St. Joseph, with his daughters by his side.
Boots was born in rural Wathena on Nov. 12, 1953, to Henry and Ada (Bear) Weber. He attended Blair School and Wathena High School, graduating in 1971. He attended Northeast Kansas Vocational School in Atchison, Kansas, where he developed his love for welding.
Boots was an avid motorcycle enthusiast that loved building motorcycles, racing in hill climbs, and riding his Harleys. He enjoyed hunting, watching westerns, reading WWII and Vietnam memoirs, and spending time with his beagle, Diesel, and daughters. Boots was proud to be a lifelong farmer.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Dianna Colhour.
Boots is survived by his daughters, Jerilyn Weber of Troy, Kansas, and Jodi Landi (Troy), of Champions Gate, Florida; sisters, Sandra Grable (Warren) and Susan Studer (Daniel), both of Troy; brothers, Hank and David Weber, both of Wathena; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the New Life Church of Blair, Kansas. Interment will follow at the Zion United Evangelical Church Cemetery north of Wathena.
The family will receive friends at the Harman Rohde Funeral Home, in Wathena, on Friday, March 10, 2023, from 6 to 8 p.m. Friends may call after 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to either M'Shoogy's Emergency Animal Rescue mshoogys.org or Return to Freedom Wild Horse Conservation returntofreedom.org.
