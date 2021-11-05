Ernest F. Webber, 88, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at the Abby Woods Healthcare.
Ernest was born on May 11, 1933, in Wathena, Kansas, to Frank and Doris M. (Engeman) Webber.
He graduated Elwood High School in 1951, and then served in the U.S. Navy. Upon returning home, he went to work for Continental Can, then Meade Products in the printing department, retiring in 1988.
Ernest married Donalee Osburn on Feb. 21, 1959, in St. Joseph. She preceded him in death.
He was also preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Robert Meeks.
Ernest is survived by his sister, Judy Meeks of St. Joseph.
Ernest's wishes were to be cremated, with no services.
Inurnment at the Memorial Park Cemetery, St. Joseph, at a later date.
www.harmanrohde.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
