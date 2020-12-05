Donna Jo Webber, 63, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care Hospital. She was born Nov. 21, 1957, in St. Joseph, daughter of the late Shirley and Edward Webber.

She graduated from Central High School and CSI Twin Falls Idaho college as a Registered Nurse. She was a Registered Nurse and had worked at Carriage Square Health Care. She enjoyed fishing, bird watching, cooking, loved horses and watching the stars, she loved her family, and was know as being very adventurous and like to take road trips.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents, and a brother, Kevin Webber.

Survivors include, sisters, Debbie Dietz, Leanne Webber-Thon, and Kelly Sauter; half-brother, Steven Schuster; nieces and nephews, Michelle, Ace, Ashley Bryson, Kelsey, Gracie; three great-great- nephews; two great-great- nieces.

Funeral services and public livestream: 2 p.m., Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Leanna VanZandt-Nauman officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home.

