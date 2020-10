KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Verlyn D. Webb, 84, of Kansas City, passed away Oct. 19, 2020.

Verlyn was born on March 4, 1934.

Preceded by: parents, Matthew and Sarah Webb, brother, Gerald Webb.

He is survived: by wife Anita Webb; sons, Ray (Jyl) Webb and Tod (Papattanan) Webb; sisters, Bonnie (Bill) Jackson and Beverly (Gary) Shepherd; brother-in-law, Bill Pendleton; and four grandchildren.

In care of White Chapel Funeral Home. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.