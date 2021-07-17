Webb, Harold D. 1933-2021 Gower, Mo.

GOWER, Mo. - Harold Dean Webb, 87, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 3 at the Gower Convalescent Center in the loving presence of his wife and two children.
Born to Oscar, Sr. and Virginia (Linville) Webb on Nov. 12, 1933, Harold Dean spent his youth working on the farm in the Weston area and graduated from West Platte High School in 1951.
He married his sweetheart Geraldine Brewster on Aug. 14, 1953, at the Camden Point Baptist Church. They settled their family in the Weston area, and he continued his life as a farmer, raising row crops, tobacco, and cattle.
Harold Dean is preceded in death by his parents and his two brothers; Oscar, Jr. and David.
He is survived by his wife Gerry, his daughter Karen Payne and her husband Steve, his son Bryan and his wife Roni, his grandson Scott Payne and his wife Kelli, his granddaughter Leslie (Payne) Frazer and her husband Justin, his youngest grandsons Blake Webb and Dylan Webb, his great-grandsons Nolan and Trent Payne, and his great-granddaughters Audrey and Kathryn Frazer.
Graveside services will be Saturday, July 24th at 11:00 a.m. at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery in Weston, Missouri.
Arrangements, Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower, Missouri. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
