Webb, Anita 1936-2021 Goodman, Mo.

GOODMAN, Mo. - Anita Webb was born at home on June 8, 1936, in Goodman, to William Ray Pendleton and Susan Anna (Sample) Pendleton.
Anita lived a life of quiet service to friends and family for her 85 years.
The family remained in Goodman until 1941, when world events, i.e. the entry of the United States into World War II, prompted a move to the Kansas City area, where her father joined the warplane production effort at North American Aviation.
As a result of family moves during and at the end of WWII, Anita's elementary education was obtained in multiple schools. She completed high school in Excelsior Springs, Missouri, where she was ranked among the top 10 in a graduating class (1954) of '66. She was one of four graduates who had earned a commercial diploma.
Following graduation, Anita worked part-time as a server at the local golf and country club restaurant. She further attended business school in Kansas City that helped her secure a job in a product brokerage firm.
Anita married Verlyn Webb, Oct. 2, 1959. Anita and Verlyn made their home in Platte Woods, Missouri, in the house that is now referred to as the "Yella House". However, a quieter rural life drew them to Stewartsville, Missouri, in 1972, where they raised their two boys, Ray and Tod. They built their own home and lived in the basement for seven years, while finishing the upstairs. The vegetable gardens, chickens and cattle required constant work, yet they managed to travel extensively both domestically and abroad thanks to TWA, where Verlyn worked as a mechanic. Anita also enjoyed working for the Buchanan County newspaper and wrote a personal column for many years.
She was proceeded in death six months ago by her husband of 61 years, Verlyn.
She is survived by: her sons, Ray (Jyl) Webb and Tod (Papattanan) Webb; brother, Bill Pendleton; and grandchildren: Mason, Logan, Ashlynn and Justin.
The family wishes to thank the caring individuals from Visiting Angels, Home Instead and John Knox Village Care Center, for their loving care and concern.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Noyes Home for Children, St. Joseph.
Services will be held at Life Church Northland, 7206 N. Corrington Ave, Kansas City, MO 64119.
A visitation will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, June 18, at the church, followed by a funeral service at 10:30 a.m. and graveside service at White Chapel Funeral Home, 6600 NE Antioch Rd. Gladstone, MO 64119. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.