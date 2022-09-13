FAUCETT, Mo. - George Lewis Weathermon Jr., 79, of Faucett, Missouri, passed away Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at a local hospital. He was born July 19, 1943, in Conception Junction, Missouri, son of Maudie (Arnold) and George Weathermon Sr. He attended Jefferson High School and later joined the U.S. Army.
George married Rose McCrary on June 9, 1962, having just celebrated 60 years of marriage together. George was a loving husband, father and grandfather known as Gramps and Chopie. He was a very caring person, always willing to go out of his way to help anyone. He loved being outdoors fishing hunting or gardening. He was also a Jehovah Witness. George worked for Nationwide Papers, Stationers, and McKesson Office Products as a Sales Representative for 29 years.
George was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Henry "Gee" Weathermon; sisters, Velda "Sis" Mattson, Charlotte Boedecker and Marsha Boner.
Survivors include, wife, Rose, of the home; daughter, Theresa Johnson, of St. Joseph; sons, James (Barbara) and George Weathermon III, of St. Joseph; sisters, Bonita (Bud) Lager, of Maryville, Missouri, Marlene (Joe) Schieber, of Kansas City, Missouri, and Debbie (Bob) Fukano, of California; and many special friends; 13 grandchildren; 21 great- grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
George will be loved and greatly missed by all.
Funeral Services will be 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at Rupp Funeral Home, Elder Jim Love officiating.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Weathermon Cemetery.
Memorials are requested to the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses of St. Joseph or a charity of donor's choice.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Weathermon Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.