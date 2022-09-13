FAUCETT, Mo. - George Lewis Weathermon Jr., 79, of Faucett, Missouri, passed away Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at a local hospital. He was born July 19, 1943, in Conception Junction, Missouri, son of Maudie (Arnold) and George Weathermon Sr. He attended Jefferson High School and later joined the U.S. Army.

George married Rose McCrary on June 9, 1962, having just celebrated 60 years of marriage together. George was a loving husband, father and grandfather known as Gramps and Chopie. He was a very caring person, always willing to go out of his way to help anyone. He loved being outdoors fishing hunting or gardening. He was also a Jehovah Witness. George worked for Nationwide Papers, Stationers, and McKesson Office Products as a Sales Representative for 29 years.

