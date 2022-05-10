Weatherd, Norman 1948-2022 Darlington, Mo.

DARLINGTON, Mo. - Norman Weatherd, 73, of Darlington, Missouri, passed away May 7, 2022, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. He was born May 26, 1948, in Bethany, Missouri, the son of Eugene and Catherine (Redding) Weatherd.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Jerry Weatherd.
Norman graduated from Albany High School, class of 1966.
Norman married Linda Cain on Jan. 12, 1974.
He worked in the elevator construction business for 33 years, retiring in 2003.
Norman was a member of the Darlington Baptist Church, life member of the NRA, and past member of the Darlington Masonic Lodge.
Survivors: wife, Linda of the home; son, Ronnie Weatherd Henderson, Albany, Missouri; daughter, Janet K. (Brian) Hollan, Maysville, Missouri; grandchildren, Jax Henderson, Albany, Brittney (Blake) Siddens, Albany, Lucas Dunham, St. Joseph; great-grandchildren, Landon, Arleigh, Cale, Alivia, Adley, Rownen, and Huxley.
Funeral Service: 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 11, at the Roberson-Polley Chapel, Albany. Burial in the Rouse Cemetery, Darlington.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the chapel. Friends may call anytime after 8 a.m. Wednesday at the chapel.
Memorial Contributions: Rouse Cemetery in care of the Roberson-Polley Chapel, 403 N. Hundley, Albany, MO 64402.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.