Weatherd, Catherine B. 1925-2020

Darlington, Mo. -Catherine B. Weatherd, 94, of Darlington, Missouri, passed away June 10, 2020. She was born December 3, 1925 in Darlington to Clarence and Evetta (Felts) Redding.

She graduated from Darlington High School in 1943, as Salutatorian of her class.

Catherine married Eugene Weatherd June 2, 1943 in the home of Reverend M.B. Wayman.

They lived on their farm for 14 years, moving to town in 1957.

Catherine and Eugene ran a feed store, gas station and grocery store for several years. She taught school for two years, 1945 and 1946 at the Gartin District Country School. Catherine also owned Hoda Ceramic shop for several years.

She was a member of the Darlington Baptist Church, and a past member of the Order of the Eastern Star for 25 years in Darlington.

Catherine was preceded in death by: her husband, Eugene April 6, 2002; son, Jerry, November 13, 2010; two brothers, Lawrence and Clifford Redding; sister-in-law, Betty (Green) Redding; sister and brother-in-law, Natalie and Forrest Cooper.

Survivors: son, Norman and wife Linda (Cain) Weatherd; sister-in-law, Fern (Cole) Redding; grandchildren, Janet Hollan and Brian, Ronnie Weatherd Henderson and son Jax, Tracey Coburn (Doug), Martin Weatherd (Kelly); seven great-grandchildren; 15 great-great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.

Graveside Service and Burial: 1 p.m. Saturday, June 13 at the Rouse Cemetery Darlington. There is no scheduled family visitation, however friends may call anytime from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Roberson-Polley Chapel, Albany.

Memorial Contributions: Rouse Cemetery in care of the Roberson-Polley Chapel, 403 N. Hundley, Albany, MO 64402. Online condolences: www.robersonpolleychapel.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.