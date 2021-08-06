Mark Kevin Way, I, 60, St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021.
He was born May 24, 1961 in St. Joseph, to Edgar and Virginia (Paxton) Way.
He was a graduate of Lafayette High School, Class of 1979. He coached several teams in the North End and was an active member of the community.
Mark married Lisa M. Hontz on Aug. 2, 1985. She survives of the home.
He was much loved and will be dearly missed.
He was preceded in death by: his father, Edgar Way; mother, Virginia Way; daughter, Whitney Way; and sisters, Sandra Page and Cheryl Arnold.
Survivors include: his wife, Lisa M. Way; daughters, Alexis Way (Clay Maley) and Chrystyna Way; sons, Mark K. Way, II, and Zachary and Ashley Way; grandchildren, Jayda, Mireya, Zayden, Mikena Lynn, Ayla and Zoë; mother-in-law, Elaine Hontz; siblings, Roger Way, Carolyn Martin, William Way and Judith Eddy; cherished family members, Briana Edwards, Chelseia Kiff, Kierstan Cook and Ashley Lewis; and countless loved family members.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals. Obituary and online guestbook at simplifyfunerals.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.