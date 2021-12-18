Ron Wattenbarger, 63, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021.
He was born Nov. 24, 1958, in Roswell, New Mexico, to Kenneth and Hope (Hundall) Wattenbarger.
Ron married Yong Choe Feb. 5, 1979. She survives of the home.
He proudly served in the Air Force from Feb. 14, 1978 to June 8, 1992.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents.
Additional survivors include sons, Rick Wattenbarger, Steven Wattenbarger (Tina); grandchildren, Christopher, Jeffrey, Lucas, Zadie, Brandon and Reece; brother, Tony Wattenbarger (Alice); nephews, Nate and Jeremy Wattenbarger.
Natural Farewell under the Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the American Heart Assocation.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
