Watson, Marva L. 1941-2020

Marva Ledine Watson, 78, St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020.

She was born July 13, 1941, in Elwood, Kansas, to Leroy and Dorothy (Botts) Watson.

She was a reverend.

Marva enjoyed traveling and cooking outdoors. She liked to play the organ and sing gospel music.

She was preceded in death by: her parents; and children: Terry Dennis, Teinja Pringle and Scott Campbell.

Survivors include: children, Darlene Dennis (Raymond Hunt) and Marcus Dennis; siblings: Glen (Ruth) Watson, Gary (Mary) Watson, Jerri Watson, Michael Watson (Janice), John Watson (Deborah) and Judy Simmons (Melvin); stepchildren, Bridgetta Williams and Avion Baltizare; and 23 grandchildren.

She also leaves behind numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.

Farewell Services at a later date, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.