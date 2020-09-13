Watson, Earlene E.

Earlene E. Watson

Earlene Elizabeth "Ms. Liz" Watson, 80, of St. Joseph, died Wednesday, Sept. 10,2020, at Mosiac Life Care.

Born in St. Joseph, to the late Amos Harris Mitchell and Ora Francis Wells, Ms.Liz graduated from Central High School.

She was an educator for Headstart for over 25 years and a secretary for Trinity Management.

She was a Jehovah Witness.

She is preceded in death by: her parents; brothers, Edward Mitchell,William James Mitchell; brother-in- law, Nolan Tapp Sr.

She leaves to cherish her memory: daughter, Donett'a Mitchell; sons, Clarence Watson, Jr. and Donald Watson, Jr.; granddaughter, Bridgett Cruse Watson; sister, Mary Josephine Tapp; and a host of neices, nephews and friends.

Ms. Liz was loved by many and will be truly missed.

SERVICES:

Graveside Memorial Services: 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Ashland Cemetery.

Arrangements: Bullock Family Funeral Chapel. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.