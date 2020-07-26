Watson, Donna C. 1935-2020

Donna C. Watson, 85, St. Joseph, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on July 22, 2020 at Living Community.

She was born March 6, 1935 to Virgil A. and Mary C. (Nicholas) Brammer.

She graduated from Central High School in 1953.

She married Clell M. "Beanie" Watson in November 1955. They later divorced.

She was a Christian and member of the Daughters of American Revolution. She was active in Boy Scouts of America and Girl Scouts of America.

Later in life, she was employed by FDIC and retired from a clerical position at Wire Rope after 12 years, in 2000.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include: Ric Watson (Robbie) and Kim Watson-Daniels; five grandchildren, Nicholas Watson (Angela), Adam Watson (Kodi), Melissa Cooney (Cal,) Ian Ragsdale, Kayla Ragsdale; ten great-grandchildren Julie, Sylas, LaKohl, Dominic, Marquis,, Elijah, Lauren, Olivia, Liam and Athena; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Farewell Graveside Services 10 a.m. Wednesday, Memorial Park Cemetery.

Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to Three Oaks Hospice.

