Watson, Carroll J. (Nelson) 1927-2020

SAVANNAH, Mo. - Carroll Jean (Nelson) Watson, 93, Savannah, passed away Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, of natural causes at Shady Lawn Living Center with her family by her side.

She was born Feb. 28, 1927, in Bethany, Missouri, to Carl and Rilla (Campbell) Nelson.

Carroll married Walter Lee Watson, July 12, 1944, in Atchison, Kansas and he preceded her in death on June 14th, 2006.

She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Savannah.

She retired from H. D. Lee (garment factory) in St Joseph. After retirement, Carroll and Lee picked up car dealer trade cars from all over the area for McCarty Motors and Walton Motors of Savannah.

Survivors include: daughter, Cheryl (Cheri) and Keith Hale, of Gardner, Kansas; son, Doug and Roberta Watson, of Savannah; five grandchildren: Kim Hale of Olathe, Kansas, Carla and John Martin of Matthews, North Carolina, Blayne and Nikki Watson of Wentzville, Missouri, Jalee Watson and fiance; Grant Woods of Wentzville and Alex Hopper of Savannah; one great-grandson, Halen Martin, and one Watson great-grandbaby on the way.

She was also preceded in death by: her parents; two sisters, Evelyn May and Sarah Margaret; and one granddaughter, Amber Renee Watson.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at First Baptist Church in Savannah.

Visitation and family receiving hours will be 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home, in Savannah.

Burial will follow in Bennett Lane Cemetery, Savannah.

Memorial contributions can be made to AseraCare Hospice of Savannah, or First Baptist Church of Savannah.

Due to the COVID virus, the family requests masks be worn at the visitation and funeral. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.