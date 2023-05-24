Watkins, Nita M. 1927-2023 Louisville, Ky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Nita Maxine Watkins was at peace when she joined her Lord and Savior on May 22, 2023. Nita was born Aug. 31, 1927, in Illmo, Missouri, to Raymond and Hazel Smith. She married James Reno Watkins in 1946 and they had 60 years together until Jim's death in 2007.
Nita took pride in being a stay-at-home mom and devoted wife. She was a Cub Scout den mother, Sunday school teacher, and room mother for all three of her children. When they were grown, she finished her BS in business and became a travel agent for Sanders International Travel Agency.
She loved to tell anyone who'd listen, she was raised Baptist, married into the Methodist faith, and then when she and her husband moved the family from Tampa, Florida, to St. Joseph, she joined the First Presbyterian Church.
Nita was a deacon for the church, and a member of PEO a philanthropic educational organization. She also belonged to the Order of Eastern Star.
She is survived by her daughter, Valerie and son-in-law Dale E. Holcomb Jr.; son, Jim Watkins Jr.; son, Mark R. Watkins and daughter-in-law, Sara Shutler Watkins; four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, with twins due in September. She leaves behind a sister, Rita Johnson, of Little Rock, Arkansas; a niece, in Washington DC; and a nephew in Austin, Texas.
Nita will be missed by all who knew her and remembered for her unwavering devotion to faith and family.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hosparus of Louisville, and Anchorage Presbyterian Church. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
