Watkins, Nita M. 1927-2023 Louisville, Ky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Nita Maxine Watkins was at peace when she joined her Lord and Savior on May 22, 2023. Nita was born Aug. 31, 1927, in Illmo, Missouri, to Raymond and Hazel Smith. She married James Reno Watkins in 1946 and they had 60 years together until Jim's death in 2007.

Nita took pride in being a stay-at-home mom and devoted wife. She was a Cub Scout den mother, Sunday school teacher, and room mother for all three of her children. When they were grown, she finished her BS in business and became a travel agent for Sanders International Travel Agency.

To plant a tree in memory of - Watkins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.