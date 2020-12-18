Watkins, Darwin 1950-2020

AGENCY, Mo. - Darwin Watkins, 70, of Agency, passed away Dec. 17, 2020.

He was born on Jan. 27, 1950, to Lester Eugene and Della Ann (Bouge) Watkins in St. Joseph.

Dar grew up in south end of St. Joseph and graduated from Benton High School.

On Nov. 24, 1973, he was united in marriage to Kathleen Watkins. After their marriage, they lived in the Agency and Faucett, Missouri area, where they made their home.

Dar worked at Peachtree Doors for many years.

Dar was a member of the Agency United Methodist Church.

He enjoyed bowling, coaching youth sports, hunting and fishing.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Nancy Cram.

Dar is survived by: his wife, Kathy; children, Heather (Joe) Berger and Jayson (Mary) Watkins; grandchildren: Maya, Isaiah, Layla, Sela and Macklin; Steve (Patt) Watkins, Carrie Dreier; several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; numerous nieces and nephews; other relatives and many friends.

Funeral Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec.19, at Agency Methodist Church, Agency, with visitation one-hour prior at the church.

Donations may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation or Freudenthal Hospice.

Arrangements: Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.