Washington, Helen L. 1948-2021 St. Joseph, Mo.

Helen L. Washington, 73, St. Joseph, departed this life Wednesday, March 17, 2021, surrounded by her family. Born in St. Joseph, she was a life-long resident, graduating from the former Bartlett High School. Helen married Rhamadhan Washington May 23, 1975, he survives of the home. Helen had been employed as the Youth Director for the Bartlett Center for 17 years before retiring, a lead teacher at InterServ and Oakridge Apartments Latch Key. She served on the Juneteenth Committee, CASA and EOC Volunteers. She and her husband, Ramadhan, were inducted into the Black Archives Hall of Fame, in addition to the InterServ David G. Berger Service to Community Award, the Giles Public Service Award and the Step Up to Leadership Award.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents, Jewel and Virginia (Bell) Mabion; siblings, Ann Lou Banks, Leotha Boyington, Hortense Burnett and Edna Mabion, Richard White.

She leaves to celebrate her home going her husband, Ramadhan, of the home; children, Faith L. Mabion, (David Jones), Ramadhan Jones, Mark Jenkins, Stanford Hayes, Ishea Bultez; siblings, Jackie Mabion, Edward Bell, Harold Lee White; two grandchildren, Jyla Deayon and Jahara Mabion; nine great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives.

Janazah Prayer Service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, March 27, Bartlett Community Center, the family will greet friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Bartlett Center. There will be a Celebration of Life following the Janazah Prayer Service at the Bartlett Center.

Funeral arrangements under the direction of Bullock Family Funeral Chapel. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.